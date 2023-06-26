Watch Live
Court extends Imran Khan, Bushra bibi’s interim bail in ACE cases till July 6

ACE Okara lodged an FIR against the Bushra Bibi
Arshad Ali Jun 26, 2023
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till July 6 in cases registered in Anti-Corruption Establishment.

ACE Okara lodged an FIR against the Bushra Bibi. The court sought replies from all parties in the case.

While, Imran Khan has been facing a case of transfer of property in Layyah.

