EPRC suggests stopping LNG domestic usage to eliminate circular debts

The Energy Planning and Resource Centre (EPRC) on Monday in a report released on the gas sector recommended that the government put an end to the domestic consumption of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in order to address the ongoing circular debt problem.

The report emphasizes that this measure would contribute significantly to resolving the ongoing circular debt issue. It specifically recommends reducing the disparity between the tariffs of LNG and local gas, which would eliminate the revolving debt of Rs 577 billion.

Highlighting the rapid depletion of gas reserves, the report emphasized the importance of increasing storage capacity to mitigate shortages.

It revealed that local gas reserves have dwindled from 4,000 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to 2,000 mmcfd, signifying a decline of over fifty percent.

According to the EPRC, a major factor exacerbating the gas shortage is its extensive usage for cooking and space heating purposes in Pakistan.

During the summer season, a staggering 698 mmcfd of gas is consumed solely for cooking, further straining the supply.

In the winter months, the demand for gas intensifies due to its utilization in space heating and water heating. The report highlights that 31 thousand million cubic feet of gas is being utilized for water heating, whereas 24,000 million cubic feet of gas is dedicated to space heating.

To alleviate this issue, the EPRC proposes an alternative solution - utilizing electricity for space and water heating during the winter season. The report claims that such a shift would not only relieve the strain on gas reserves but also result in significant financial savings.

It estimates that by employing electricity for space heating and water heating, Pakistan could potentially save a substantial amount of 58 crore dollars.