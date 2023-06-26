Pre-monsoon rains kill 13 across Punjab: PDMA

A recent spell of heavy pre-monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in parts of Punjab, leaving at least 13 people killed and several injured as well as damaging infrastructure and standing crops, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported on Monday.

The relentless rain began last night and has caused flooding in low-lying areas, leading to power outages and hampering transportation for the residents.

Additionally, the heavy downpour has caused the roofs and walls of several buildings to collapse, posing a further danger to the affected areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report stating that a total of 15 incidents of lightning strikes and roof collapses have been recorded.

These incidents have resulted in the unfortunate loss of 13 lives and left 23 individuals injured.

Read here: Pre-monsoon: Bilawal urges Punjab administration for medical aid, safety measures

Imran Qureshi, the director general of PDMA, assured that the situation is being closely monitored through the provincial control room to ensure prompt response and assistance to those affected by the severe weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Office, Lahore witnessed the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Lakshmi Chowk recorded a staggering 260mm of rain, while the second-highest amount was registered at the Airport with 250mm.

Ghufran Ahmad, the Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), assured the public that the city’s drainage operation is currently underway. He stated that all the necessary machinery for water drainage in the affected areas is functional and actively being utilized.

The traffic system was disrupted due to the accumulation of rainwater on the main roads of the city.

The traffic situation on Ferozepur Road is at its worst, with hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles stranded. Vehicles near Barkat Market were submerged in water.

The Kalma Chowk underpass is flooded with 4 to 5 feet of water, but the city-wide operations launched by WASA are less visible in the city.