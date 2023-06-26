Pakistani mission in European country issued 700 illegal visas to Afghan national

A meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly chaired held under the chair of Mohsin Dawar.

Foreign Ministry officials briefed the committee members about the Pakistani visa issuance to Afghan citizens from the Sweden Embassy in Pakistan.

The official said that normal processing time is 30 days while visa issuance stalled after Pakistani Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden issue surfaced.

“Stockholm embassy officials issued 700 illegal visas to Afghans,” the Mofa officials told the committee members.

The officer is currently in the FIA custody and investigations are ongoing.

Sharing the statistics, the Mofa said that over 0.6 million visas were issued to the Afghans nationals, in a year and a half, against 0.9 million visa applications of Afghan citizens received.

It is pertinent to note that a Pakistani mission in Europe had allegedly issued visas to Afghans on bogus residence cards of Sweden.

In wake of the issue being noticed, the Foreign Office in Islamabad has ordered an immediate inquiry into the reports.

