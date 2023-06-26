Draft of Pakistan’s first music policy prepared: Marriyum

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced great news for the music industry.

She has said that the draft of Pakistan’s first music policy has been prepared.

The music industry will get new life through the incentives and facilities proposed under the music policy.

She further said that all the issues and demands of the stakeholders, including copyrights, will be resolved through the policy.

Ms Aurangzeb says the protection of legal rights of music producers, singers, writers, and lyricists will be ensured in the policy.

The long-standing problems related to selling, duplicating and stealing music will be solved, she vowed.

The music policy has been prepared according to laws prevailing in the neighboring countries as well as international standards, the minister claims.

Special measures to preserve old music are also included in the policy, Marriyum says.

Measures for local and folk music, and in regional languages are also part of the policy, she added.