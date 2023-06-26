PIMS refutes reports of heatstroke deaths in hospital

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has refuted reports circulating in certain sections of the media regarding deaths from heatstroke in the hospital.

The spokesperson and Executive Director of PIMS, Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, stated on Monday that there have been no reported cases of death from heatstroke in the hospital.

He clarified that the news items were not based on factual information, as the district administration had delivered four deceased bodies to the hospital. However, it was mere speculation to attribute the cause of death to heatstroke, as there were no confirmed reports supporting this claim.

Dr Mubashir Daha further explained that the hospital has implemented special arrangements to cater to patients suffering from heatstroke.

The central air-conditioning system is currently being upgraded, and new air-conditioners are being installed. The Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has been given a deadline of June 30 to complete the project.

The hospital is working diligently to improve its cooling system in order to provide better facilities for patients.

As per the directives of the Minister for National Health Services, nine air-conditioners have been urgently installed in the new emergency section, and the pharmacy of the hospital is currently operating with a fully functional cooling system, he said.