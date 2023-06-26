Nawaz, Maryam continue to hold ‘important’ political meetings in UAE

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif continues to engage in important meetings in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

A detailed meeting was also held on the political and economic conditions of Pakistan.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz took the PPP leadership into confidence over the meetings on Sunday.

In Dubai, the PPP leadership reportedly met with Maryam Nawaz. Former president and PPP leader Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also present during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz took the PPP leadership into confidence over the meetings from a day before.

The PPP and PML-N leadership are likely to meet tonight.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a team to complete the legal work for the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

PM Sharif has constituted the team headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Other members of the legal team include Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and other legal experts.

The committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former premier.