May 9 riots: Yasmin Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea turned down

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea in a case related to attacks on military installations on May 9.

The decision was announced during a hearing presided over by Administrative Judge Abhar Gul Khan.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, a stalwart within the PTI, had filed a plea seeking post-arrest bail in the case registered against her at Sarwar Road Police Station in Lahore.

However, the administrative judge rejected her bail plea, citing non-compliance and the frequent absence of her legal counsel.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).