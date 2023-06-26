Millions of pilgrims flock to Mina as biggest annual Hajj commences

Over 2.5 million Hajj pilgrims from across the globe have begun pouring in Mina in the first phase of Hajj pilgrimage after tawaf (circumambulation) of the holy Baitullah al-Haram (Sacred House of Allah) and Sa’ai.

The Hujjaj will perform the Zohar, Asr, Maghrib, and Isha prayers at Mina before proceeding to Arafat and Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy) after the Fajr prayers on the 9th of Zilhajj. There, they will listen to the Hajj sermon, which will be delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra on Tuesday.

The pilgrims will stay at Arafat until the call for Maghrib prayer. Mount Arafat is located approximately 10 kilometers southeast of Mina and holds great significance as it was where Prophet Mohammed (P.B.U.H) delivered his final Hajj sermon.

Following the Maghrib prayer, the Hujjaj will move to Muzdalfa, where they will offer the Maghrib and Isha prayers and spend the night under the open sky.

During this time, they will collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the Devil, known as ‘Rami.’ This ritual is performed three times over the next few days. After the dawn prayers on the 10th of Zilhajj, also known as the Eid ul-Azha feast, the pilgrims will return to Mina.

The first stoning rite, called Jamarat al-Aqabah, begins after sunrise. In this ritual, the pilgrims throw seven pebbles at a post representing the devil, following the footsteps of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) in resisting the temptation to disobey Allah’s orders.

After the stoning, the pilgrims will proceed to the slaughter of sheep, symbolizing Prophet Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (A.S), on God’s orders. The meat from the sacrificed animals will be distributed to needy Muslims, just as God provided a lamb as a substitute for Hazrat Ismail (A.S) at the last moment.

Security measures during Hajj

Outside the Grand Mosque, thousands prayed on colourful carpets that adorned the pavement, with male pilgrims wearing a simple white robe. The area was dotted with ambulances, mobile clinics and fire trucks.

The Hajj poses a considerable security challenge and has seen several disasters over the years, including a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 people.

There have been no major incidents since, and catastrophe was the last thing on pilgrims’ minds.

This year’s summer timing for the Hajj, which follows the lunar calendar, will test the endurance of worshippers during the mostly outdoor ritual.

Carrying white umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun, policemen in the mountainous city have conducted foot patrols and set up checkpoints to inspect Hajj permits.

Others splashed water on pilgrims as temperatures climbed towards 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Inside the Grand Mosque, thousands of paramedics stood on standby. Saudi authorities said more than 32,000 health workers will be on hand to help fend off heatstroke, dehydration and exhaustion.