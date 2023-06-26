US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading
USD is being sold at Rs291 in the open market
The US Dollar on Monday gained whopping 25 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee and reached Rs287 amid hopes that Pakistan would likely to sign a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF.
The USD is being sold at Rs291 in the open market.
Last week, Pakistani Rupee recovered Rs0.52 or 0.2% to end the week at 286.74.
On the other hand, the KSE-100 index witnessed a bullish trend as stocks gained record 1,163 points—crossing the phycological mark of 41,000reached 41,229 points at 1:35 pm on Monday.
Pakistan Stock Exchange
US dollar
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div