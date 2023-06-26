Watch Live
Pakistan

Sanjrani assumes role as acting president, signs finance bill into law

Acting president also expected to sign elections bill, paving way for return of Nawaz, Tareen into politics
Usman Khan Jun 26, 2023
Photo: APP
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assumed the office of acting president at the President House.

Immediately upon taking over the role, Sanjrani signed into law the Finance Bill 2023, which had sailed through the National Assembly on Sunday.

After the president’s signatures, the finance bill has become law.

The acting president is also expected to sign the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023, which paves the way for smooth return of former premier Nawaz Sharif and veteran politician Jahangir Tareen into politics.

Earlier, Sanjrani was appointed the acting president, after President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard. Sanjrani assumed the duties of the president in Quetta.

President Alvi along with his family and staff is scheduled to perform Hajj.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and his family members also reached Jeddah to perform the pilgrimage.

