Court orders FIA to arrest Shahbaz Gill, block his CNIC in sedition case

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad started the process of declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill leader as proclaimed offender (PO) in an alleged sedition case.

The sessions court Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered the FIA to immediately arrest Shahbaz Gill.

“Shehbaz Gill should be arrested and brought to court at any airport where he is seen in Pakistan,” the judge ordered.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered chairman NADRA to national identity card of Shehbaz Gill.

The judge remarked Gill deliberately did not want to part of the proceedings.

The judge ordered that advertisement should be pasted outside Shahbaz Gill in Faisalabad.

The session court directed Faisalabad deputy commissioner and Islamabad to submit report about all properties of Shahbaz Gill within 30 days and adjourned the hearing till July 26. The ASI also submitted the report on the compliance of Shehbaz Gill's non-bailable warrant to the court.