Pre-monsoon: Bilawal urges Punjab administration for medical aid, safety measures

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the Punjab administration to provide all necessary medical facilities to the individuals injured in various rain-related incidents.

He stressed ensuring safety measures in order to prevent further mishaps.

Tragically, more than 10 individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries in separate lightning strikes that occurred on Sunday in different locations of Punjab, including Narowal, Sheikhupura, Shakargarh, Panj Pir, Ratanpur, Changowali, and Kangoi.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in these accidents.

The minister urged the authorities to provide the injured individuals with the best possible medical treatment and emphasized the need for implementing comprehensive safety measures throughout the province.