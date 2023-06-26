Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi not to appear before NAB in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were summoned by the National Accountability Bureau today in separate cases.

However, both the husband and wife will not appear before the bureau.

Lawyers will submit written replies on behalf of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The NAB had summoned the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case today.

Also Read: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi summoned once again by NAB on June 26

Bushra Bibi had been summoned in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

The NAB had once again summoned both husband and wife after they failed to appear on earlier notices on June 23.

The bureau had dispatched notices to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The bureau had issued a summons notice to Imran Khan to appear in the Toshakhana inquiry on June 23 after he failed to comply with similar notices sent earlier.

Also Read: LHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi until June 26

The former prime minister was also instructed to bring along the relevant record.

In the notice issued by the NAB, it was said that the PTI chairman had been issued a notice for Wednesday, but he failed to appear.