Parvez Elahi arrested again for interrogation in money laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi once again.

According to the FIA, Elahi needs to be investigated in a money laundering case.

An FIA team is on its way transporting Parvez Elahi from the Camp Jail to the court.

The agency has adopted the stance that they have to interrogate the former chief minister about his alleged frontman, Muhammad Zaman.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have obtained important evidence through a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Elahi’s alleged frontman, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman.

According to FIA sources, Chaudhry Zaman handles the PTI president’s financial transactions. He has also allegedly confessed to handling Elahi and his family’s transactions in a statement given to the police.