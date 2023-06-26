Parvez Elahi arrested again: Court reserves verdict over FIA’s interrogation plea

A local court in Lahore reserved the verdict over the plea of the Federal Investigation Agency for interrogation of the arrested PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to the FIA, Elahi needs to be investigated in a money laundering case. An FIA team transported Parvez Elahi from the Camp Jail to the court.

Also Read: FIA obtains ‘evidence’ against Parvez Elahi through forensic of mobile phone ‘frontman’

The agency has adopted the stance that they have to interrogate the former chief minister about his alleged frontman, Muhammad Zaman.

The FIA has sought a 14-day physical remand of Pervez Elahi.

The FIA said that Parvez Elahi’s physical remand required while former chief minister Parvez Elahi’s lawyer opposed the physical remand.

Parvez Elahi’s lawyer said his client was arrested again on political grounds.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have obtained important evidence through a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Elahi’s alleged frontman, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman.

According to FIA sources, Chaudhry Zaman handles the PTI president’s financial transactions. He has also allegedly confessed to handling Elahi and his family’s transactions in a statement given to the police.