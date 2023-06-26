IHC seeks response from PIC on ECP’s plea against meeting minutes

The Islamabad High Court has sought a response from the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in relation to a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding meeting minutes.

The PIC had previously ordered the ECP to provide meeting minutes to a citizen under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017. The role of the PIC is to ensure that citizens have access to information held by federal public bodies.

However, the ECP challenged the order to disclose the meeting minutes, specifically pertaining to the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, in the high court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over today’s hearing of the ECP’s petition.

During the hearing, the lawyer representing the ECP urged the court to suspend the PIC’s order.

Following the arguments, the court issued notices to all parties involved and requested a detailed response. The court adjourned the hearing after Eid-ul-Azha holidays.