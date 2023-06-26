FIA obtains ‘evidence’ against Parvez Elahi through forensic of mobile phone ‘frontman’

The noose seems to have been further tightened around former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The FIA claims to have obtained important evidence through a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Elahi’s alleged frontman, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman.

According to FIA sources, Chaudhry Zaman handles the PTI president’s financial transactions. He has also allegedly confessed to handling Elahi and his family’s transactions in a statement given to the police.

Zaman has allegedly confessed to dealing with the family members of Parvez Elahi in amounts worth millions. In February, Chaudhry Zaman was arrested from Islamabad’s Punjab House.

He was arrested by the police red-handed along with bottles of liquor. He allegedly told the police that he had brought the bottles for a close relative of Parvez Elahi.

On June 24, a Special Central Court of Lahore granted bail to the former Punjab chief minister in a Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) money laundering case.

The special court issued the verdict on Elahi’s bail application. The court later issued his release orders also.

The release order was issued after his surety bond was accepted.