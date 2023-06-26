CTD nabs four suspected terrorists in Karachi involved in multiple robberies

In a significant operation, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has nabbed four suspected terrorists in Karachi suspected of carrying out a series of robberies.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed that the suspects were arrested in injured condition.

According to the CTD, the arrested individuals were involved in various criminal activities, including robberies, carjackings, and street crimes.

The operation yielded fruitful results as law enforcement officials recovered two cars, mobile phones, vehicle number plates, firearms, ammunition, and other related items from the accused.

The CTD spokesperson further disclosed that the arrested individuals had been engaged in criminal activities for the past ten years and had previously been incarcerated on multiple occasions.