Pre-monsoon rains bring relief as heatwave subsides in Pakistan

The arrival of pre-monsoon rains has brought much-needed respite to citizens across the country, with heavy showers drenching various regions, including Punjab.

The scorching heat that had gripped the nation has finally relented, allowing people to breathe a sigh of relief.

In the provincial capital of Lahore, downpours have led to the inundation of roads and streets, causing inconvenience for commuters. Furthermore, the heavy rain resulted in power outages as multiple feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) tripped, disrupting the electricity supply.

The rainfall was not limited to Lahore alone but was also reported in other parts of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Shakargarh, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Narowal.

These areas experienced intermittent rain since last night, leading to the flooding of low-lying regions and making it difficult for citizens to commute to their workplaces and other destinations in the morning.

According to the Meteorological Office, Lahore witnessed the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Lakshmi Chowk recorded a staggering 241mm of rain, while the second-highest amount was registered at the Airport with 226mm.

Ghufran Ahmad, the Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), assured the public that the city’s drainage operation is currently underway. He stated that all the necessary machinery for water drainage in the affected areas is functional and actively being utilized.

9 killed, 6 injured in rain-related incidents

A total of nine individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries in separate incidents of lightning strikes that occurred on Sunday in the districts of Narowal and Sheikhupura.

These incidents took place following heavy rainfall accompanied by a powerful thunderstorm that swept through the affected areas. One of the lightning strikes occurred in Mauza Ratanpur, located in Changowali village of Narowal district. In this incident, four people tragically lost their lives, and four others, including two children, sustained injuries.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby public sector hospital, where one victim is reported to be in critical condition.

Another incident unfolded in Bhagatpura, within the Pasrur tehsil, where a 14-year-old youth named Hafiz Waqar tragically succumbed to a lightning strike on the spot. His mother and aunt also suffered injuries in the incident.

Additionally, in a separate occurrence in Pasrur, a 17-year-old named Kashif Ali fell victim to a lightning strike while working in the fields.

More rain forecast

The Meteorological Department has reported that western winds have entered the upper and central regions of the country.

Islamabad, and various cities of Punjab such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, and Laiyyah are likely to receive thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, heavy downpours are anticipated. Additionally, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur are likely to experience rain and thundershowers.

Azad Kashmir is expected to have strong winds and thundershowers, while heavy rain is predicted in certain locations. The regions of Ziarat, Loralai, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Nushki should be prepared for wind and rain.

Most districts in Sindh will remain very hot, with the possibility of dusty winds. However, coastal areas, including Karachi, may experience drizzles.