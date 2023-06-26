Cricket Updates: Australia win first Ashes Test, World Cup Qualifiers…

There were some interesting matches in different formats of Cricket this week, including the Ashes Test Series and ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Ashes

England and Australia faced off in the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, where England stunned their opponents by declaring after scoring just 393 runs on Day 1.

Australia fought back and scored 386 runs but England gave them a target of 281 runs in the fourth innings.

The Kangaroos were struggling at one stage as they lost eight wickets for 227 runs. They needed 54 runs but their skipper Pat Cummins did not give up.

Cummins not out on 44 and helped Australia register the historic win in Birmingham.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have become favourites to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India, as they have won three games each.

Two-time world champions West Indies suffered an upset loss against Zimbabwe but they could still qualify, if they turn the things around in the super six round.

On the other hand Ireland, UAE, Nepal and USA are already out of the race of qualification.

Najam Sethi vs Zaka Ashraf

Pakistan Cricket Board witnessed some big changes as Najam Sethi had to leave the office and Zaka Ashraf was added to the board of governors.

Zaka Ashraf is already opposing some big decisions of Najam Sethi, as he said that the hybrid model is not a victory for Pakistan.

It is also expected that he will change the coaching staff, which was appointed by Najam Sethi. But things surely could become more interesting in PCB next week.