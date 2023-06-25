Weekly Sports: Football signings, Grasscourt season of Tennis becomes interesting

There were many interesting events, matches and news updates in different sports all over the world this week. The Football transfer window witnessed some interesting signings whereas Tennis grass-court season also became interesting.

Here are some of the interesting news from this week:

Football signings in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea Football Club had their worst season in last two decades, which also meant that they wanted to make many changes in the team.

Saudi Pro League were looking to add some more big names in their event, so different clubs of Saudi League signed many Chelsea stars.

Chelsea’s mid-fielder Ngolo Kante signed for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad whereas defender Kalidou Koulibaly went to Al-Hilal. Winger Hakim Ziyech signed for Ronaldo’s team Al-Nassr.

Karim Benzema would also play for Al-Ittihad so things could become very interesting in the league.

Busquets joins Messi

American club Inter Miami, who signed Lionel Messi few weeks back, made sure that the World Cup winner would not feel alone and also brought his former team-mate Sergio Busquets. They are also expected to make some more signings in next few weeks.

SAFF Championship

Pakistan Football team lost two more matches this week, as they went down 4-0 against arch-rivals India and then lost 4-0 to Kuwait.

There were some visa issues which cause the delay in team’s flight to India but they reached Bangalore few hours before the match.

Pakistan team will be looking to end losing streak against Nepal in their last group stage match.

Tennis Grasscourt season

Carlos Alcaraz removed Novak Djokovic from their No.1 position in ranking once again as he won his first grasscourt title in London. He defeated Australia Alex De Minaur in the final.

On the other hand two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova won the title in Berlin after beating Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Wimbledon is about to start in eight days so the race to No.1 position would become very interesting in both men’s and women’s events.