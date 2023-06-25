One dead, seven hurt as rollercoaster derails in Sweden

A rollercoaster derailed at a Swedish theme park on Sunday, killing one person and injuring seven, police and the park in Stockholm said.

A carriage of the Jetline rollercoaster broke away and fell from a great height, taking several people with it, according to a correspondent for Swedish television SVT at the Grona Lund theme park.

The ride, launched in 1988, travels at around 90 kph (56 mph).

“One person unfortunately died,” Grona Lund spokeswoman Cecilia Bjorling told AFP.

Stockholm police confirmed that seven people were injured and taken to hospital.

The injuries were caused by falls, said Stockholm police spokeswoman Helena Bostrom Thomas.

“We received the alert at around 11:39 am (09:39 GMT), a rollercoaster had derailed and several people were injured,” Hakan Eriksson of the Swedish capital’s emergency services told AFP.

The park was evacuated and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.

“I suddenly heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” correspondent Jenny Lagerstedt told SVT.

“My husband, who was sitting outside, saw a car detach and fall.”

Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand told the TT news agency: “I recently visited the park with my family and I can’t even imagine how it must feel when the most beautiful day suddenly turns into a nightmare”.