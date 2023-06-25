England set 268 to win Women’s Ashes Test

England were set a target of 268 to win the lone Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge after dismissing Australia for 257 in their second innings on Sunday’s fourth afternoon.

Australia, who’ve enjoyed eight years of unbroken Women’s Ashes series success, were in command at 149-1.

But they slumped to 198-7, with England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone leading the way as Australia lost four wickets in 34 balls.

Australia opener Beth Mooney made 85 with captain Alyssa Healy, who had dropped herself down the order to No 8, contributing exactly 50 to rally the tail.

Ecclestone finished with innings figures of 5-63 for a match haul of 10-192 following a marathon 46.2 over stint in Australia’s first-innings 473.

England now have more than a day’s play left to chase down the target in a match that, unusually for a women’s Test, is being played over five days rather than four.

The hosts made 463 in their first innings, with opener Tammy Beaumont’s 208 the highest individual Test score for England Women.

Unlike the ongoing five-Test men’s Ashes, the women’s series is a multi-format contest.

In addition to the Test, the rest of the Women’s Ashes features three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, with Australia the world champions in both white-ball formats.

Victory in the Test is worth four points, and each ODI and T20 win two points.