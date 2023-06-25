PM Shehbaz forms legal panel to pave way for Nawaz Sharif’s return

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formed a legal team to complete the legal work for the return of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a legal team headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The other members in the legal team include Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and other legal experts.

Amjad Parvez – who had pursued other cases of Nawaz Sharif – was also included in the legal committee.

The committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former premier.

It will speed up the legal work for the dissolution of cases against Nawaz Sharif as well as his disqualification to remove legal barriers in his return to the country.

The development came after the federal government passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1)(f).