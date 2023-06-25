Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Hareem Shah’s press conference sends tremors, will ‘sacrifice a politician’ before Eid

Notorious social media sensation Hareem Shah makes bold claims at Lahore Press Club, vowing to expose politicians in a series of video leaks
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jun 25, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a stunning turn of events, Hareem Shah, a controversial figure known for her provocative social media presence, held a press conference at the prestigious Lahore Press Club.

Surrounded by a swarm of reporters, Shah made bold claims, declaring her intention to “sacrifice a politician” before Eid. Her startling announcement sent shockwaves through the political landscape, leaving politicians and the public alike in a state of anticipation and curiosity.

This press conference follows a series of video leaks involving prominent politicians, in which Shah alleged corruption, impropriety, and abuse of power. Her previous scandals, which gained significant attention on social media platforms, shed light on the hidden facets of influential figures in the political sphere. Through these leaked videos, Shah established herself as a force to be reckoned with, unafraid to expose the dark underbelly of politics.

The warning given by Hareem Shah has sent ripples of concern among politicians, who are now apprehensive about the potential damage she may inflict on their reputations. She named many popular politicians, including Fayaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, Molana Fazlur Rehman, Sheikh Rasheed, and many others. While the exact details of her upcoming exposé remain shrouded in mystery, her reputation for sensational revelations and her uncanny ability to capture private moments on camera have politicians on edge.

With her press conference garnering widespread media attention, the anticipation for Shah’s upcoming revelations has reached a fever pitch. The nation waits with bated breath as Hareem Shah prepares to unveil her next target, promising a potential shake-up in the political landscape just before Eid.

Entertainment

Sheikh Rashid

pakistani politics

maulana fazlur rehman

TikTok

Hareem Shah

Politics

Tiktoker

Leaked videos

fayaz chohan

political party

Obscene Videos

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular