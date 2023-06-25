Kiara Advani opens up about marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, calls him ‘Home’

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani expressed her joy and belief in true love after marrying fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Describing her marriage as a love marriage, Kiara referred to Sidharth as her best friend and called him her “home.” The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony held at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram

During the interview , Kiara expressed her belief in the power of true love, stating, “Since I had a love marriage recently, I naturally believe in true love.” She further elaborated on her relationship with Sidharth, emphasizing that he is not only her partner but also her best friend. For Kiara, wherever they are in the world, Sidharth is her home, regardless of the city they reside in.

View this post on Instagram

The wedding festivities of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani garnered significant attention from fans and the media. The couple’s intimate ceremony was followed by a grand reception in Delhi, attended by notable celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Another reception was held in Mumbai to celebrate their union.

View this post on Instagram

Looking ahead, Sidharth Malhotra has exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming film “Yodha” and is set to make his digital debut in the web series “Indian Police Force,” alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, which will exclusively stream on Prime Video.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has her highly anticipated film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan releasing on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic musical drama features a talented ensemble cast, including Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Additionally, Kiara has the film “Game Changer” with Ram Charan in the pipeline, with the official release date yet to be announced.

With their flourishing careers and newfound marital bliss, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to captivate the hearts of their fans as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The combination of an exceptional cast, experienced director, and an intriguing sci-fi storyline promises an exciting cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.