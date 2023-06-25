Salman Khan supports Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Aaliya Siddiqui plans exit from Bigg Boss OTT

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has expressed her intention to leave the reality show Bigg Boss OTT after a heated altercation with a fellow contestant.

This development comes after host Salman Khan indirectly supported Nawazuddin by admonishing Aaliya during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for discussing her personal issues with other housemates.

A few weeks ago, Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines due to their highly publicized property dispute. Aaliya accused Nawazuddin of evicting her and their children from their Mumbai residence late at night, while Nawazuddin accused her of disrupting their children’s education by bringing them from Dubai without his consent.

During Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan made it clear to Aaliya that her personal life was not of interest to the show’s viewers. He firmly stated that discussing her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and other relatives would not be allowed in the Bigg Boss house, as Aaliya had already spoken extensively about these matters inside and outside the house.

Following the argument with fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya requested Bigg Boss to eliminate her in the upcoming week, citing the unbearable “torture” she was experiencing. Aaliya’s initial motivation for joining Bigg Boss OTT was to put an end to the troubles she had faced in her married life, expressing her desire to overcome the lack of respect in her relationship.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s presence on Bigg Boss OTT brought attention to her identity as a star wife and the difficulties she claimed to have endured over the past 19 years. However, her aspirations to find resolution within the show seem to have been met with resistance from Salman Khan and a subsequent clash with a fellow contestant.

As the show continues, it remains to be seen how Aaliya Siddiqui’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT will unfold and whether she will ultimately choose to remain or exit the reality show.