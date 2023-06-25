Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan join star-studded cast for sci-fi epic ‘Project K’

Indian cinema veterans Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan are set to join forces in the upcoming film “Project K” directed by Nag Ashwin.

The star-studded cast also includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, the film marks the banner’s 50th anniversary and is a highly anticipated big-budget sci-fi action epic.

Kamal Haasan, who recently achieved success with his film “Vikram,” which he starred in and produced, is currently working on “Indian 2.” Additionally, Haasan will reunite with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam for the two-part film adaptation of “Ponniyin Selvan,” following their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed “Nayakan” in 1987.

Prabhas, known for his role in “Adipurush,” has witnessed a slight decline in the box office performance of the film after a strong debut. Deepika Padukone, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Pathaan,” has been part of one of the biggest Indian hits of the year. Amitabh Bachchan’s recent successes include the films “Uunchai” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” in 2022, while Disha Patani was last seen in “Ek Villain Returns.”

Expressing his excitement about the project, Kamal Haasan shared his admiration for the film industry and his co-stars. He praised Amitabh Bachchan’s ability to reinvent himself and expressed his eagerness to be a part of “Project K.” Kamal Haasan believes that the film, helmed by director Nag Ashwin, will be well-received by audiences in India and across the globe.

Producer Aswani Dutt expressed his joy at working with Kamal Haasan, calling it a dream come true. Dutt considers it a blessing to collaborate with two legendary actors, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, in the 50th year of his career.

Director Nag Ashwin acknowledged the honour of working with Kamal Haasan, who has portrayed numerous iconic roles throughout his illustrious career. The team behind “Project K” is excited and privileged to embark on this new endeavour.