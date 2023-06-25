Varun Dhawan teases fans with Serbia diaries from ‘Citadel’ shoot

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share some exciting updates with his fans.

View this post on Instagram

The actor posted pictures from his Serbia shoot, where he was working on the highly anticipated Indian version of the spy-thriller series, Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sporting a stylish black denim ensemble and an open jacket, Varun looked dashing, showcasing his well-toned abs. He captioned the post, “Once upon a time in Serbia,” which instantly garnered attention from his followers who flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

In another Instagram post, Varun Dhawan shared pictures from the sets of the series, featuring himself, Krishna DK, and KK Menon. Accompanying the photos, he wrote, “In between work. We play, next year and we slay.” The glimpse into the behind-the-scenes camaraderie intrigued fans, with actress Huma Qureshi commenting, “All work and no play makes boys dull.”

During their time in Serbia, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the Citadel India team had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Expressing his gratitude, Varun shared a photo from the meeting, calling it an “absolute joy and honor.”

Directed by Raj & DK, known for their work on popular projects like The Family Man and Stree, the Indian version of Citadel has been highly anticipated by fans. The original series, produced by the Russo Brothers, featured stars like Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. The makers have also announced that a second season is in the works.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has another project lined up, titled Bawaal, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set for a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in July. Sharing the film’s poster, Varun expressed his excitement, mentioning that Bawaal will be a global sensation, premiering in over 200 countries and territories. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an enthralling watch for audiences worldwide.