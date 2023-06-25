Taylor Swift declines Meghan Markle’s podcast invitation amid Spotify controversy

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding Meghan Markle’s terminated podcast deal with Spotify, new reports have emerged shedding light on the project.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Taylor Swift turned down Markle’s personal invitation to appear on the podcast.

Markle had reached out to Swift through a personal letter, but the singer declined the offer through a representative. This revelation comes as Markle and her husband Prince Harry struggle to find success with their shows and Netflix content, as mentioned in the report.

The Wall Street Journal report highlights that despite the couple’s efforts, their Los Angeles-based business has not been able to replicate the success of their personal stories. The cancellation of their animated children’s show, “Pearl,” by Netflix and the possibility of the streaming platform not renewing their deal, which extends until 2025, further underscore the challenges they face.

Netflix reportedly rejected shows by Harry and Meghan, citing their similarity to existing successful programs on the platform. Notable projects involving the couple that garnered attention were the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, “Spare,” and the Netflix documentary delving into their rift with the Royal Family.

Following Spotify’s decision to drop the podcast deal with Markle, Bill Simmons, head of Spotify’s international sports content, took a jab at Harry and Meghan on his own podcast, referring to them as “the f**king grifters.” This comment reflects the mixed reactions and ongoing discussions surrounding the couple’s ventures in the entertainment industry.