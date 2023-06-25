Sara Ali Khan embarks on spiritual journey, seeks blessings at temples in Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Madhya Pradesh, where she visited various temples in Ujjain and Indore.

Documenting her experience on Instagram Stories, Sara shared videos and pictures as she offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, as well as the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore. Opting for ethnic outfits, the actor immersed herself in the sacred atmosphere of the holy sites.

In one of the clips shared online, Sara was spotted wearing a pink saree during her visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple. With closed eyes, she sat in the temple, engrossed in the spiritual ambiance and the enchanting music. Folding her hands in prayer, she performed rituals and even interacted with a fan who approached her. When the fan extended congratulations, Sara graciously replied, “Dhanyawaad” (Thank you) with a smile. She also shared a photo of herself standing outside the temple, captioning it as “Peaceful in the day,” and tagged the location as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. The background music of the post featured the song “Namo Namo” from her film Kedarnath. Sara further shared a captivating night photo from inside the temple, expressing that it was a mesmerizing day well spent. In another picture, she sat inside a temple with another woman and tagged the location as Kal Bhairav, Ujjain.

Sara also shared glimpses of her visit to the Khajrana Ganesh temple through her Instagram Stories. On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself with a group of people, captioning it as “Somya ki ghar vapsi” (Somya returns) in Indore, while tagging the location as Khajrana Ganesh Mandir, Indore. For this visit, Sara chose to wear a white suit.

This sacred journey comes at a time when Sara’s film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” is enjoying success at the box office. The movie, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, has garnered positive response from audiences. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in “Kedarnath” (2018), has since appeared in several films including “Simmba,” “Love Aaj Kal 2,” “Coolie No 1,” “Atrangi Re,” and “Gaslight.” Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s anthology film “Metro In Dino,” featuring a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. Additionally, she has the film “Ae Watan Mere Watan” in the pipeline, directed by Kannan Iyer and set to be released on Prime Video