Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif enjoying a romantic getaway in NYC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, known for their private personal lives, have finally taken some time off from their busy schedules to enjoy a much-needed vacation.

The couple, who recently tied the knot, has been making rare public appearances since their marriage.

A viral picture of Vicky and Katrina posing with a fan in New York has been circulating on the internet. The photograph, taken a few days ago on June 23, captures the couple in casual attire. Vicky is seen wearing a checkered shirt, while Katrina dons a floral top. With smiles on their faces, they pose for the camera, both sporting sunglasses.

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media showing Vicky and Katrina engaging in a friendly conversation with Alia Bhatt at the airport lounge in Mumbai. The brief clip also captured Alia hugging Vicky upon her arrival. Subsequently, the trio was seen sitting around a table, engaged in a lively chat. Vicky and Katrina complemented each other in their all-black outfits, while Alia opted for a colorful crochet top and tied-up ponytail.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” in which he stars alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie continues to perform well at the box office, unaffected by the new release “Adipurush.”

As Vicky and Katrina unwind in New York, their fans eagerly await glimpses of their vacation and cherish these rare public appearances by the couple.