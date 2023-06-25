Farogh Naseem to represent PM Shehbaz in anti-military courts hearing in SC tomorrow

Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem - who was the federal law minister during Imran Khan’s tenure - will represent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court (SC) as the top court will resume hearing pleas challenging the trials of civilians in military courts on Monday (tomorrow).

A seven-member bench — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi — will resume hearing a set of petitions against trial of civilians in the military courts tomorrow.

According to the details, PM Shehbaz has appointed Naseem as his counsel in the case.

The government had decided to try civilians under army laws after enraged protesters belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalised army installations following the arrest of their party chief.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, have requested the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.

During the previous hearing, CJP Bandial remarked that the apex court’s bench would have a look under what basis the anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge shifted the cases related to May 9 riots to military courts.

CJP Bandial said that the army is directly affected related to the matters like national security.