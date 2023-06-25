‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to feature remake of ‘Pasoori’ In Arijit Singh’s voice

The makers of the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, officially announced on Sunday that they will be remaking the popular song “Pasoori” by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The original song, released in 2022, became a sensation due to its captivating visuals, melodious music, and soulful lyrics.

Kartik shared a teaser of the revamped version called “Pasoori Nu” and revealed that the full song will be released on Monday, June 26, just a few days before Satyaprem Ki Katha hits the big screens. The teaser features Kartik and Kiara in matching outfits, showcasing their sizzling chemistry within the song.

The recreated rendition of “Pasoori,” a global hit, is sung by the acclaimed Arijit Singh. Kartik shared the teaser on social media, expressing, “Relive the global hit! पसूरी नु ✨Sattu - Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice.”

Earlier, there were reports about Satyaprem Ki Katha featuring the remade version of “Pasoori” after several pictures and videos of the lead actors from the song shoot in Mumbai went viral.

However, the news faced criticism from a section of social media users who questioned the need for recreating the song and accused Indian artists of disrespecting Pakistani artists.

Apart from the remade “Pasoori,” the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have unveiled multiple tracks, including “Naseeb Se,” “Aaj Ke Baad,” “Gujju Pataka,” and “Sun Sajni.”

The film’s trailer introduces Kartik’s character, Satyaprem, a virgin hailing from a Gujarati background, who is desperate to get married. He finds true love in Kiara’s character, Katha, forming the central love story of the film.

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to release in theaters on June 29. This film marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara, following the blockbuster success of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” in 2022.

The star-studded cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.