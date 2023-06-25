Google Pixel 8 to rival Samsung Galaxy S23 with mind-blowing feature

Google Pixel 8 is poised to introduce a strong competitor to Samsung DeX, the mobile desktop platform. Given the evolving partnership between Samsung and Google, it comes as no surprise that Google may be developing its own DeX-like feature.

The collaboration between Samsung and Google, evident in the creation of App Continuity for foldable phones and Samsung’s shift from Tizen to Wear OS for smartwatches, has influenced Google’s mobile software design.

For instance, the Pixel Fold, unveiled at I/O earlier this year, incorporates several UI/UX design concepts from the Galaxy Z Fold series. Similarly, the Pixel Tablet draws inspiration from the One UI platform, offering features like convenient drag-and-drop split-screen functionality, a swipe-up taskbar, and optimized Google apps for larger screens.

New evidence suggests that the upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may pay homage to One UI and Samsung’s flagship phones by introducing a DeX-like desktop environment focused on productivity.

An internal source at Google revealed that both devices will support USB DisplayPort alternate mode. This mode, specific to USB-C, enables the transmission of video data and charging. It resembles the USB-C port used in Samsung’s devices that feature the DeX environment.

Alongside this rumored feature, recent hints indicate that Google is working on enhancing its existing Desktop mode with an improved user interface and better keyboard support. These developments strongly suggest that Google may be developing an advanced DeX-like functionality for its upcoming Pixel 8 series.

It is worth noting that Google has had a desktop mode hidden within the developer options menu since Android 10. However, this feature has not come close to matching the usefulness, polish, and comprehensiveness of Samsung DeX.

With Google’s recent release of a new tablet after years, the possibility of a DeX competitor becomes more likely. It appears that the Pixel 8 series could be the first phones to offer this functionality when they are expected to go on sale later this year.