Hassan Ali won’t forget ‘dropped catch in World Cup semifinal’ ever

Pakistan’s fast bowler Hassan Ali admitted that he would never forget the depressing moment when he dropped Matthew Wade’s catch in 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal, which costed Pakistan a place in the final.

Australia needed 20 runs off 10 balls and Shaheen Shah Afridi was bowling and Hassan Ali dropped the catch at deep mid-wicket.

Matthew Wade hit three consecutive sixes on next three balls to help Australia reach the final of final and break the hearts of Pakistan.

A netizen named Laiba Bukhari reminded Hassan Ali of that catch drop and told him that they still have not forgotten that drop catch.

Hassan Ali replied that he would not forget it even till his death.

In an interview in 2022, Hassan Ali had revealed that he did not sleep for two days after dropping that catch.

You can watch the video of that dropped catch and Matthew Wade’s sixes here:

Hassan Ali has been included in Pakistan team once again for the Test series against Sri Lanka, as he was dropped after 2021 series against Sri Lanka.

Hassan Ali has picked up 26 wickets in last 10 matches in England, which include county and T20 matches and he has also scored two fifties in last 10 matches.