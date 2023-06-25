Six including children die as many injured after lightning struck

Tragedy struck Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district as multiple incidents of lightning claimed the lives of six individuals, leaving six others seriously injured.

Among the deceased were two young children.

The injured individuals were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

The unfortunate events unfolded in various locations within Shakargarh, specifically in Panj Pir, Ratanpur, Changowali, and Kangoi.