Salman Khan criticizes contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired recently, and host Salman Khan did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Abhishek Malhan’s behaviour inside the house.

Akanksha Puri, the winner of Mika Di Vohti, found herself at the receiving end of Salman’s scolding. She was accused of spreading false narratives, particularly regarding an incident involving Avinash Sachdeva and Jad Hadid. Despite feeling uncomfortable with Jad’s behaviour, Akanksha failed to confront him directly. Although she explicitly asked him to stay away, Jad continued to flirt with her, disregarding her boundaries. Salman also dismissed Akanksha’s claim of feeling “unsafe” around Bebika when they were jailed together, stating that she lacked the qualifications to recommend medical assistance to anyone.

Moving on, Salman addressed Palak Purswani, who had previously claimed to have OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder). However, Salman pointed out that Palak seemed indifferent to the messy state of the house since her entry.

Abhishek Malhan was also reprimanded for his lack of involvement in the house dynamics. Salman advised him to be more active and build genuine connections with fellow contestants. Abhishek defended himself by stating that he attempted to connect with Bebika but was unsuccessful.

Fans of the show expressed their disagreement with Salman’s choice of targets. Many voiced their support for Akanksha Puri, praising her elegance and class while asserting that she had done nothing to deserve such criticism. The Khabri, a popular Bigg Boss fan account, criticized the show’s makers for unfairly targeting Akanksha, acknowledging that it might benefit her in terms of audience support but could demotivate her within the house. Some even criticized Salman Khan himself, calling him an “assh*le” for his treatment of Akanksha.

Others questioned why Bebika was not called out for her behaviour. They highlighted Bebika’s habit of referring to Jiya and Akanksha as gold diggers and making derogatory comments about their character and personal lives. These viewers expressed disappointment with Salman for not addressing Bebika’s actions.

Certain individuals also pointed out the preferential treatment given to Pooja Bhatt, who was praised by Salman as “strong,” “sherni” (lioness), and “khiladi” (player). They perceived a bias in Salman’s assessment, claiming that faults were being highlighted only in the case of “Fukra Insaan” (a reference to Abhishek Malhan), while Akanksha faced excessive criticism and punishment.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 certainly stirred up a wave of opinions among the viewers, with differing perspectives on Salman Khan’s judgments and the contestants’ actions inside the house.