Nawaz Sharif scheduled to meet UAE royals, businessmen today

Having reached Dubai before travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif spent a busy day in the Emirati city.

Nawaz is expected to meet the UAE royal family and businessmen today. Other important personalities of Dubai are also likely to meet Nawaz today.

Nawaz Sharif and his family are staying at the residence of Ali Dar, his son-in-law, at Emirates Hills.

After completing his staying in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif will travel to the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi and then Saudi Arabia.

The former premier will return to Dubai after a week’s stay in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Saturday, the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached Dubai.

Following Hajj, Nawaz has also been extended a special invitation by the Saudi royal family to visit Saudi Arabia, where he will engage in important meetings.

Before departing for London, Nawaz announced his intention to return to Dubai in two weeks. He also stated that the decision regarding his return to Pakistan would be made after careful deliberation and consultation.

On the other hand, Maryam also arrived in Dubai. Passengers at the airport expressed their excitement and took selfies with her before her departure.