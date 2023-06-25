IMF pressure leads to withdrawal of tax amnesty scheme for dollar shortage

The tax amnesty scheme, which aimed to address the dollar shortage, has been withdrawn due to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The scheme had offered a waiver for non-disclosure of the source of income on remittances of $100,000 from abroad.

The decision to withdraw the tax amnesty scheme comes after objections raised by the IMF. The IMF’s concerns over the scheme’s impact on the economy led to its removal from the budget.

In contrast, the income tax for builders and developers has been increased. This move is part of the government’s efforts to generate additional revenue and ensure a fair contribution from the real estate sector.

Furthermore, the federal excise duty on juices has been raised from 10% to 20%. This increase in taxation aims to generate more revenue and promote healthier choices among consumers.

Additionally, proposals have been made to increase taxes on luxury vehicles with an engine capacity larger than 2,000 cc.

In another development, a federal excise duty of Rs 3 per kilogram has been imposed on the sale of fertilizer.