PTI’s Qureshi rejects budget, calls for Ishaq Dar’s resignation

In a bold move, Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed his strong disapproval of the budget presented by the federal government on June 9 demanding the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing the media in Multan, Qureshi highlighted that the budget, presented on June 9, has faced rejection from both economic experts and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the burden of additional taxes, amounting to Rs215 billion, has been imposed on the public.

The PTI leader added that the budget presented to the nation is something else while the budget to be approved will be something else entirely.

Qureshi squarely blamed the finance minister for the economic turmoil, citing wrong policies that are adversely affecting Pakistan.

Calling for immediate action, Qureshi urged Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resign, asserting that it is the desire of the people. IMF has no confidence in the financial czar and that he should resign immediately, he added.

He also hinted that the upcoming election will reveal the commitment of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to upholding the constitution.

During his media interaction, Qureshi also touched upon the May 9 incident, expressing concern over the arrest of innocent PTI leaders and supporters in false cases.

He made an appeal, particularly keeping in mind the approaching Eid festival, requesting the release of workers who were not involved in the May 9 incident.