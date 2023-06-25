Khawaja Asif asks lawmakers to oppose Senate chairman perks bill

In the midst of a severe economic crisis gripping the country, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday dismissed the proposed Senate chairman perks bill, urging his fellow parliamentarians to stand against it, citing the impoverished state of the country’s finances.

On June 19, the Senate unanimously but hurriedly passed a bill “The Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2023” , which makes the Senate chairmen, whether serving or retired, one of the most privileged persons in Pakistan.

All the political parties, including PMLN, PPP, PTI, JUIF and other PDM parties, supported these private bills, which were passed in an apparent behind-the-scene understanding of all the concerned at a time when the country is facing a serious financial crisis.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Mr Asif clarified that no member of the parliament had gone for Hajj pilgrimage at the expense of the government.

The minister made an earnest request to all lawmakers to refrain from availing unnecessary protocol, as it creates further divisions between the lawmakers and the masses they represent.

In a noteworthy suggestion, Asif recommended that if anyone requires security, it should be arranged privately.

While acknowledging the autonomy of the Senate in its decision-making process, Asif expressed his strong disapproval of the bill concerning the privileges bestowed upon the Senate chairman.

He urged the members of the National Assembly not to support this particular legislation, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the critical financial situation facing the country.