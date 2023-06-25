NA passes elections bill: Lifetime disqualification reduced to 5 years

The National Assembly Sunday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023—already sailed through Senate—reducing the disqualification term of parliamentarians and provincial assemblies’ members disqualified under Article 62(1) (f) from lifetime to five years.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the supplementary agenda for approval wherein the Election Amendments Bill 2023 was passed unanimously through the National Assembly.

The bill empowers the ECP to unilaterally announce the general elections date a power that is currently vested in the President of Pakistan.

The government employees and officers along with the law enforcements agencies including Police and CDA to get three months honorarium of basic salaries.

