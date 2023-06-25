NA passes elections bill, easing suspension of disqualification of Nawaz, Tareen

The National Assembly passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Sunday, which reduces the disqualification term of national and provincial assembly lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) from lifetime to five years.

The bill had already been passed by the Senate on June 16.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the bill in the supplementary agenda for approval, wherein the Election (Amendments) Bill 2023 was passed unanimously by the National Assembly.

The bill empowers the ECP to unilaterally announce a date for the general elections – a power that is currently vested in the president of Pakistan.

The bill empowers the ECP to make modifications to the election program as necessary.

It also grants the electoral body the flexibility to announce a new election schedule or a new election date if circumstances require such modifications.

The bill also seeks to streamline the electoral process, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of conducting elections.

With President Arif Alvi leaving for Hajj on Sunday, the National Assembly passed the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023 with consensus.

Now, President Alvi will not be able to obstruct the ratification of the bill, as acting President Sadiq Sanjrani will be signing the bill into law.

According to sources, the bill related to the reduction in the disqualification period of lawmakers to five years and empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan to give a date for elections without consulting the president will be sent to the acting president for approval in the next 24 hours.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani, being the acting president, will ratify the bill before President Alvi returns from Hajj.

After the signatures of the president, the bill will become a law, and essentially pave the way for withdrawal of the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.