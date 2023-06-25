Punjab limits facilities available on health card

The health card scheme has reportedly been restricted in Punjab. The people registered under the Punjab Free Flour Scheme will be eligible for free treatment through the card.

From July 1, gynecological operations will be abolished on the health card and a patient will have to pay 30% for treatment of heart ailments from private hospitals.

After the provincial cabinet’s approval, the Punjab Health Company has written a letter to State Life Insurance. Only the deserving will be eligible to use the health card at private hospitals.

Under a Benazir Income Support Program survey, those who can afford to do so will not be treated under the health card.

All cases of Cesarean section and normal delivery will be sent to government hospitals.

The new health card policy will be implemented from July 1.