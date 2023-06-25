Govt establishes board of Hazara Electric Supply Company

The federal government has officially established the board of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO), signifying a significant step in the organization’s governance and operational structure.

The approval for the board’s formation was obtained through a circulated summary from the federal cabinet, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the electricity supply services in the Hazara region.

Leading the board as the Chairman is Khalid Parvez, who brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the energy sector.

Joining him as board members are Waqar Ayub, Rashid Ahmed, Engineer Shabir Ahmed Jilani, and Lt. Col. Retired Engineer Salim Raza.

The board will also include distinguished individuals such as the Senior Joint Secretary from the Power Division and the Deputy Secretary from the Ministry of Finance, ensuring a comprehensive representation of expertise and perspectives in the decision-making processes.

It is noteworthy that the board of the Hazara Electric Supply Company has been appointed for a three-year term, allowing for continuity and long-term planning in addressing the challenges and opportunities within the energy sector in the Hazara region.