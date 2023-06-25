Uncontrolled fire ravages Dashkin forest in Astore

The fire that ignited in the Dashkin forest of Astore, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, continues to rage uncontrollably since it first broke out yesterday.

Late at night, an abrupt fire outbreak occurred in the Dashkin forest, posing a significant threat.

Tragically, the fire has already consumed thousands of trees, estimated to be around 3 to 4 thousand, while also endangering rare species of wildlife that inhabit the forest.

Local residents have expressed their concerns over the escalating fire, stating that its containment is becoming increasingly challenging. The combination of dense vegetation and dry forest conditions has facilitated the rapid spread of the flames.

Administrative teams, including representatives from the Forest Department, have been dispatched to the affected area to assess the situation and provide assistance.

However, due to the forest’s remote location and the challenging mountainous terrain, relief operations are encountering significant difficulties.

Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control, but the arduous conditions and the fire’s aggressive nature have presented formidable challenges for the firefighting and relief teams.