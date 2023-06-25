US wants to further strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pak Navy: Blome

US Ambassador Donald Blome has said that America is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trade partner, and American investment increased by more than 50% last year.

The ambassador was in Karachi over the past few days, where he also attended an event organized on the occasion of the US’s 247th independence day on July 4. He was accompanied by Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot.

The event was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tesori.

The ambassador also engaged with government officials, the American Business Council, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, and the Pakistan Naval Academy.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve this remarkable country,” Ambassador Blome said at the event.

He added that Americans and Pakistanis had a lot in common, and there are many shared achievements to be proud of.

He further said that together, the two counties can work towards a more stable, greener and more prosperous future.

Photo: US Consulate General in Karachi

Ambassador Blome visited Karachi from June 22-24 to underscore the strong bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan and to further strengthen the robust bilateral economic partnership via the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

In his meeting with the chief minister, the ambassador discussed opportunities to expand the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership and other shared priorities.

He also visited the Joint Maritime Information Command Center and met with the COMCOAST Commander Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz to advance a common vision for maritime peace and stability in the region.

In his meetings with industry leaders at the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry and American Business Council, Ambassador Blome discussed how the US and Pakistan can further facilitate private sector-led, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for both nations.

He commented, “We are committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially through a new framework called the U.S.-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.”

During his speech at the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador Blome noted, “When I consider the future of US-Pakistan relations, I see many possibilities to advance our shared interests in trade, investment, clean energy, health security, climate change, inclusive governance, and regional security.”

Another important highlight of the ambassador’s Karachi visit was to observe the Commencement Exercise at Pakistan Naval Academy.

He noted, “We want to further strengthen the maritime security cooperation with the Pakistan Navy to secure freedom of navigation in international waters to facilitate economic activity in the region and globally.”