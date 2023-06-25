Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Finance Bill 2023 sails through National Assembly Balochistan cabinet orders all federal, provincial bodies to remove checkposts from highways Pakistan, IMF meet virtually to finalize memorandum for financial policies Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement Dawood family releases statement on Titanic sub tragedy